Black Metal Band Apologizes After Video Shows Pig’s Head Being Tossed Around at Concert

“We just want to start off by saying we are incredibly sorry to anyone we offended with our actions and gimmicks on stage,” the band wrote. “We are a black metal band, and as part of it, we try to add a little bit of imagery and shock value to our set. Unfortunately our acts has gotten carried away and way out of hand, offending many and even harming some.”

The group continued, “We want to apologize to any vegans, Muslims, or other minority groups we may have offended, and to anyone who was harmed by our act.”