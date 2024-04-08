Meek Mill Blasts Wale and Claims Rapper Got 'His Teeth Knocked Out' at His Birthday Party

In January, Meek responded "hell no" when a fan asked if he and Wale were still feuding.

Meek Mill woke up and chose violence on Monday.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper took to X in the morning to threaten Wale after he appeared in a photo with Dean Stay Reddy, who Meek refers to as the “enemy.”

"Wale never liked me,” Meek tweeted. “Now ima treat him like the streets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass n***a I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!"

Meek Mill seated at a table with leafy backdrop, looking off-camera, wearing a patterned shirt and sunglasses, in a relaxed stance

Meek proceeded to aim an onslaught of since-deleted tweets at Wale.

Two screenshots from Meek Mill&#x27;s Twitter feed discussing industry dynamics and personal sentiment in a music context

In another tweet, Meek alleged that Wale "got his teeth knocked out" at his own birthday party.

Tweet by MeekMill discussing a surprising encounter with another individual and expressing frustration over the situation


Wale eventually responded, though he didn’t name Meek.

“When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90 [percent] of the time they be back friends... eventually ..and then u look silly... in the end... so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol, one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday,” the DC native wrote.

Tweet by Wale reflecting on industry drama, valuing minding one&#x27;s business, and questioning the impact of photos. Ends with &quot;Happy Monday&quot;

Meek then had multiple responses for Wale.

Tweet by Meek Mill responding to criticism, mentioning discomfort around family and a recent interaction. Wale comments on industry friendships
Tweet exchange between Meek Mill and Wale discussing industry drama and personal misunderstandings
Tweet by Meek Mill addressing a claim of danger, asserting his nonaggressive stance and mentioning a past encounter
Meek Mill tweets about negative energy in relationships, quoting Wale&#x27;s tweet on industry jealousy

It seems that Meek took issue with Wale and Stay Reddy hanging out. According to HotNewHipHop, Stay Reddy spoke on Meek with DJ Akademiks, which led to them falling out. Meek and Ak have their own beef. Stay Reddy also responded to Meek’s tweets on his Instagram Story.

"Calm ya sassy down," Stay Reddy wrote., adding that he and Wale had "nothing bad" to say about him.

Meek and Wale have been beefing since 2015 when the Philadelphia native slammed Wale for not promoting his album. In January, Meek spoke on their relationship when a fan asked if they were still feuding.

"Hellllllllllllll no," Meek replied. "We had our arguments b4 years back but I came in this game getting money with him …I’m not holding no grudges against my peoples.. and for what???"

