Meek Mill Blasts Wale and Claims Rapper Got 'His Teeth Knocked Out' at His Birthday Party

Meek Mill woke up and chose violence on Monday.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper took to X in the morning to threaten Wale after he appeared in a photo with Dean Stay Reddy, who Meek refers to as the “enemy.”

"Wale never liked me,” Meek tweeted. “Now ima treat him like the streets everytime I see him … I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass n***a I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!"