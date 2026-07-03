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Latest Stories

US President Donald Trump.
Life

President Donald Trump Enforces Firing Squad for Death Penalty Option

The Department of Justice has been ordered to begin "restoring the lawful administration of the death penalty."

Jaelani Turner-Williams84 days ago
Sign on a building reads "Live Nation" in bold letters, with glass windows below.
Music

Live Nation Settles Antitrust Case: Here's What It Means for Ticket Buyers

The deal doesn’t require Live Nation and Ticketmaster to part ways.

tara mahadevan131 days ago
Jeffrey Epstein with gray hair and a slight smile stands indoors, wearing a dark jacket.
Life

Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Body Was Found, DOJ Files Show

Justice Department documents reveal internet searches and suspicious bank activity tied to a guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died.

Mark Elibert133 days ago
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz walks off the field.
Sports

Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Luis Ortiz Released on $500,000 Bail in MLB Betting Case

His court appearance comes one day after he was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport.

Jose Martinez250 days ago
Two baseball players from the Cleveland Guardians, wearing team jerseys and caps, appear in side-by-side images.
Sports

Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Charged in MLB Betting Scandal

The MLB stars allegedly rigged pitches and laundered money in a gambling conspiracy.

Mark Elibert251 days ago
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Two images side by side: Luigi Mangione in a maroon sweater being escorted and Donald Trump in a suit with a red tie at an event.
Life

Luigi Mangione Lawyers Argue DOJ and White House Are Coordinating to 'Taint' Jury Pool

Mangione’s legal team says the government has engaged in “purposeful, repeated, unlawful actions.”

Trace William Cowen274 days ago
LeBron James Jersey Stolen & Sold for $4 Million At Auction, Says DOJ
Sports

LeBron James Jersey Stolen and Sold for $4 Million at Auction, Says DOJ

The accused, a retired police officer and former Miami Heat employee, also allegedly stole about 400 other jerseys.

Bernadette Giacomazzo346 days ago
NFL running back Leshon Johnson for the Arizona Cardinals
Sports

Ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson Convicted on 6 Felony Counts for Dog Fighting

Investigators seized a record-setting 190 dogs from Johnson's operation.

Brad Appleton347 days ago
Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House.
Life

Donald Trump Reportedly Informed by DOJ That His Name Appears in Epstein Files

Trump was reportedly told by Attorney General Pam Bondi about the findings in May.

Jose Martinez360 days ago
Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997.
Life

Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide, Had No Client List, According to DOJ, FBI Review

Elon Musk recently suggested Donald Trump was in the often-discussed "Epstein Files."

Joe Price376 days ago
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Luigi Mangione
Life

Attorney General Pam Bondi Instructs Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione

Mangione is facing federal and state charges in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

tara mahadevan473 days ago
TD bank stands in Brooklyn.
Life

TD Bank to Pay $3 Billion in Penalties for Failing to Monitor Money Laundering by Drug Cartels

TD Bank becomes the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Jose Martinez646 days ago
A split image featuring two men. The man on the left has short, dark hair, and the man on the right has a beard and mustache
Life

Alleged Sinaloa Cartel Co-Founder 'El Mayo' Arrested Alongside El Chapo's Son in Texas

Ismael Zambada Garcia, a.k.a. El Mayo, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez were taken into custody in El Paso on Thursday.

Trace William Cowen722 days ago
Sports

NBA Under Investigation by DOJ Over Alleged Anticompetitive Behavior Towards Big3

The NBA has allegedly gone as far as preventing players, owners, and referees from working with the Big3.

Mark Elibert998 days ago

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