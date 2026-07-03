Latest Stories
President Donald Trump Enforces Firing Squad for Death Penalty Option
The Department of Justice has been ordered to begin "restoring the lawful administration of the death penalty."
Live Nation Settles Antitrust Case: Here's What It Means for Ticket Buyers
The deal doesn’t require Live Nation and Ticketmaster to part ways.
Epstein Prison Guard Googled Him Minutes Before Body Was Found, DOJ Files Show
Justice Department documents reveal internet searches and suspicious bank activity tied to a guard on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died.
Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Luis Ortiz Released on $500,000 Bail in MLB Betting Case
His court appearance comes one day after he was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport.
Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz Charged in MLB Betting Scandal
The MLB stars allegedly rigged pitches and laundered money in a gambling conspiracy.
Luigi Mangione Lawyers Argue DOJ and White House Are Coordinating to 'Taint' Jury Pool
Mangione’s legal team says the government has engaged in “purposeful, repeated, unlawful actions.”
LeBron James Jersey Stolen and Sold for $4 Million at Auction, Says DOJ
The accused, a retired police officer and former Miami Heat employee, also allegedly stole about 400 other jerseys.
Ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson Convicted on 6 Felony Counts for Dog Fighting
Investigators seized a record-setting 190 dogs from Johnson's operation.
Donald Trump Reportedly Informed by DOJ That His Name Appears in Epstein Files
Trump was reportedly told by Attorney General Pam Bondi about the findings in May.
Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide, Had No Client List, According to DOJ, FBI Review
Elon Musk recently suggested Donald Trump was in the often-discussed "Epstein Files."
Attorney General Pam Bondi Instructs Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione
Mangione is facing federal and state charges in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
TD Bank to Pay $3 Billion in Penalties for Failing to Monitor Money Laundering by Drug Cartels
TD Bank becomes the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Alleged Sinaloa Cartel Co-Founder 'El Mayo' Arrested Alongside El Chapo's Son in Texas
Ismael Zambada Garcia, a.k.a. El Mayo, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez were taken into custody in El Paso on Thursday.
NBA Under Investigation by DOJ Over Alleged Anticompetitive Behavior Towards Big3
The NBA has allegedly gone as far as preventing players, owners, and referees from working with the Big3.