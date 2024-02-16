Killer Mike Shoots His Shot at Taylor Swift: 'If She’s Into Poly, Me and My Wife Need a Third'

“Shouts out to Taylor, man,” the 48-year-old MC said at around the one-minute mark. “Goddamn, she won at the Grammys. Her boyfriend won the Chiefs,” he said of Travis Kelce. “If she’s into poly, me and my wife need a third. We’re trying to win again!”

Klepper then wondered if Mike was on a high after winning three Grammys. “I feel I could pull it off,” Mike joked. “Only problem is my wife’s good with a gun. She doesn’t agree. But I’ll keep trying for all the men out there."

After taking home the award for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance, Killer Mike was handcuffed and detained by LAPD at the Crypto.com arena for a physical altercation with venue security.

Though he hasn’t been able to divulge the details of the arrest, he and his team issued a statement following the incident.

“I am better than OK," he shared. "As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”