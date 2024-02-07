Taylor Swift’s Camp Reportedly Went Into Damage Control Immediately After Céline Dion Snub at Grammys

Taylor Swift’s team allegedly went into panic mode after she appeared to snub Céline Dion at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

On Monday’s episode of Spotify’s The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw made an appearance to discuss all things Grammys.

On the agenda of conversation was Swift, who went home with two trophies for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for 2022's Midnights.

After Swift made her way to the stage to accept Album of the Year, viewers at home noticed that she seemingly didn’t make eye contact with Céline Dion when physically retrieving the award from her.

Dion presented the honor, marking a rare public appearance since the 55-year-old's health complications with a rare autoimmune disease first made headlines in 2022. Swift’s perceived snub inevitably sparked a number of reactions online, with some calling it “disrespectful” and “cringey.”

A source on-site at the Grammys told Belloni that Swift’s team “immediately” knew they had to course correct.

“I talked to someone who was backstage and the Taylor camp knew immediately it was a misstep, and they were scrambling backstage to get a photo of Taylor with CélineDion, which they promptly put out and that was damage control for the Célinemoment,” Belloni said on the podcast at the 8:25 mark.