Killer Mike has shared his new single and accompanying video for “Humble Me.”

The song and visual directly address his arrest at the Grammys on Feb. 4—and the song arrives the day after he returned to the Peacock Theatre, where he was arrested, for the BET Awards.

He took home album of the year at the BET Awards this weekend. Just before his arrest in February, Mike also took home three Grammys, including Best Rap Album.

‌“I was in the studio the very next day. I'm as inspired as ever and I'm just following the music at this point. All my heroes have been cuffed and mishandled in some way,” Mike said in a press release.