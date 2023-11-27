Chris Brown Denies Anti-Semitic Accusations After Clip Shows Him Partying to Kanye's Controversial "Vultures" Lyric

In a clip that recently circulated on social media, Brown was seen rapping along to Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures." Specifically, the videos showed him reciting the most controversial line in the song.

"How I'm anti-semitic, I just fucked a Jewish bitch," Ye raps on the song. Previously, the multi-hyphenate was widely criticized after he praised Hitler during an interview with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Before sharing the message denying any prejudice, Brown posted and deleted other responses to the criticism. "Let me make this perfectly clear before y'all try to use me as a pawn," he wrote, identifying with the Bloods, per XXL. "Ima a Piru, I aint Muslim or Jewish so don't start no shit won't be no shit!!! Im trying to be peaceful but please do not wake up the demon in me! Go on about your fucking day."