Meek Mill, Ice T, and Xzibit Call Out Police for Placing Killer Mike in Handcuffs Following Grammys Wins

Rappers are standing by Killer Mike after he was handcuffed for an alleged misdemeanor at Sunday's Grammys, where he was a three-time winner.

"Propaganda at an all time high too... I love Killer Mike big inspiration to me! wrote Meek Mill tweeted. "He need more awards for the things he does for the culture! But getting 3 Grammies and getting arrested immediately after insanity ... they award giving timing is very off to me 🤔!"

In a follow-up tweet, he added, "To arrest killer Mike immediately after the Grammies propaganda…. A lot of people are questioning the decision making and bases of the award choosing in the gen z era… their timing to award black men be totally off!"