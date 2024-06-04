Halsey Discloses Private Health Battle, Releases New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album: ‘I’m Lucky to Be Alive'

Halsey is returning with a new album.
But before their fifth studio offering arrives, the 29-year-old revealed they've been privately battling a health crisis. In a series of Instagram videos, Halsey detailed what she's been going through, which includes various hospital visits.
“I feel like an old lady," they said in the first IG clip, while rubbing their legs. "I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”
“Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive,” they captioned the post. “Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. out now.”
In “The End,” Halsey reflects on what they've been going through. “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me/ And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”
In a separate post, Halsey revealed that "The End" is not the officialy first single from the untitled album.
While Halsey didn't specify what illnesses they have been battling, they did donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance, per ABC News. In 2022, they revealed that they’d been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.
Their forthcoming album follows 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.