Halsey Discloses Private Health Battle, Releases New Song Ahead of Upcoming Album: ‘I’m Lucky to Be Alive'

Halsey is returning with a new album.

But before their fifth studio offering arrives, the 29-year-old revealed they've been privately battling a health crisis. In a series of Instagram videos, Halsey detailed what she's been going through, which includes various hospital visits.

“I feel like an old lady," they said in the first IG clip, while rubbing their legs. "I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”