Man Who Appeared on Zoom Court Call While Driving Was Supposed to Have His Suspended License Lifted 2 Years Ago

After going viral for a video that showed him turning up to a court Zoom call while allegedly driving with a suspended license, Michigan man Corey Harris is trying to figure out why the suspension on his license wasn't lifted like it was supposed to have been.

As reported by WXYZ, Harris, 44, was shocked when he was charged with driving while his license was suspended, because a judge ordered that suspension to be lifted in January 2022. The suspension was in connection to a child support case with Saginaw County Friend of the Court, but for whatever reason the Michigan Secretary of State's Office never received the news that Harris' suspension was to be lifted.

"What was I thinking? I was thinking about getting my wife medical help. That's what I was thinking," Harris said. "They were supposed to have been lifted it two years ago but they didn't. ... It's very embarrassing, and with the type of ties that I have with the church and the community, it's very embarrassing."

In the now viral court video, Harris is seen attending a hearing for driving with his license suspended in October 2023, while he was actually driving. Michigan Judge Cedric Simpson was surprised when he saw Harris driving because his file showed that he still had a suspended license. "Mr. Harris, are you driving?" Simpson asked Harris. "Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office, actually, so just give me one second, I'm parking right now," he replied. Harris had his bond revoked and was ordered to turn himself in to the county jail that same day.