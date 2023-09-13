Ashanti Recalls Getting Nelly’s Number at VMAs 20 Years Ago, Takes Purse With Throwback Pic of Them to 2023 Show

After Nelly confirmed that he and Ashanti are back together, the "Foolish" singer turned up to the 2023 VMAs with a handbag that featured a throwback picture of them together.

As she explained, the 20-year-old picture was actually taken at the 2003 VMAs when they first decided to see each other. "So... in this pic, we exchanged numbers at the VMAs in 2003," she wrote on Instagram alongside a close-up of the handbag. "20 years ago lol..."