DaBaby Says Homophobic Remarks Made Him Lose $200 Million, Feels Like It Was a ‘Blessing in Disguise’

DaBaby became a pariah following homophobic comments he made during his 2021 Rolling Loud performance in Miami.

Now, the “Suge” rapper has shared how that was a teachable moment for him. In a new episode of Club Shay Shay, DaBaby said his rant cost him at least $200 million over the last two years. But he seemed okay with it.

“The way that parked me,” DaBaby told Shannon Sharpe at around the 1:49:45 mark. “Who is to say where I would be mentally and spiritually had I not been forced to sit my ass down and self-reflect? ‘Cause I still didn’t sit down even when [the incident] took place. I’m fighting … ‘Hell nah, that ain’t what it is.’” He added, “‘Cause I’m a good fighter,’” explaining that God told him to, “‘Sit yo ass down.’”