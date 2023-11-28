Cardi B Says She Won’t Even Bother Leaving the House for a Performance Unless She’s Making '$1 Million and Up'

Cardi B says she doesn’t bother leaving the house for a performance unless she’s making at least $1 million.

The statement arrived amid a Twitter Spaces session from the “Bongos” artist, who was the subject of recent comments from fellow Love & Hp Hop alum Hazel-E, including (but not limited to) claims that she and Girl Code Inc. didn’t get properly respected for their alleged behind-the-scenes impact on the “Bodak Yellow” video shoot in Dubai.

To be clear, Cardi doesn’t mention anyone by name in her latest audio message; in fact, she repeatedly makes references to unnamed detractors and haters in the plural form, suggesting the statement is intended to serve as her assessment of the chatter at large.

"I’m a real powerful bitch, bro. I’m a real powerful bitch," Cardi said, as heard below. "Because you know what’s so funny? There’s certain reasons why bitches just don’t like you. Bitches just don’t like you sometimes because you’re probably a bitch’s competition, or you probably fucked the same n***a, or y'all got into an exchange. But I’m a real powerful bitch. I be making these bitches pull they fucking pussy hairs and I don’t even know these hoes. Like, these hoes don’t even fucking sit on my fucking mind."