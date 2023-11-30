T.I. Pulls Up and Goes Off at Club That Used His and Son King's Image to Promote Party

T.I. wasted no time going off on an Atlanta nightclub for putting him and his son, King Harris, on a flyer to promote a faux event.

In a widely-circulated video, the "Bring Em Out" rapper popped up at Elleven45 Lounge and yelled at the venue's employees for using his and King's likenesses to increase club-goers without their concent.

"N***a, you can talk to me!" T.I. yelled in the clip, before getting in the face of someone who appeared to be a doorman. "Until then, ain't nothin' goin'! Ain't nobody gettin' nothing goin'. Nothing! Call who you need to call, do what you need to do! Ain't nothing happenin'. No money, no beers, no-no partyin', no sections, nothing! You put me and mine on the mothafuckin' flyer, n***a get me everything. And if you can't, don't play with me."