Ariana Grande Explains Why She Changes Her Vocal Tone When Speaking: 'I’ve Always Done This'

Grande's vocal acrobatics seemed to confuse fans, with the creator behind a viral TikTok clip of her conversation with Badgley writing, “ARIANA WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE????” followed by a handful of crying emojis.

Grande responded to the post, writing, “Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health :) I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing. I’ve always done this BYE.”

Others speculated that her vocal shift might have something to do with Ariana's role in the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch.

According to the outlet, the 30-year-old previously commented on how she had to really transform into her Wicked character.

"Everything about me, I had to deconstruct to prove to them I could handle taking on this other person," Grande said in February on The Zach Sang Show. "I had to completely erase popstar Ari, the person they know so well, because it's even harder to believe someone as someone else when you're so branded as one thing."

She added, "I had to go all the way to strip that down, come into my callback with no makeup, my hair down, I looked like I was 11 years old."