50 Cent’s foot is still on Diddy’s neck, even in the most subtle of ways.
Back in August, Fif had to cancel his Phoenix, Arizona show on his Final Lap Tour due to extreme heat conditions. According to ABC 15, he rescheduled for March 3 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
A clip from the concert shows him explaining why he had to cancel last summer. “I don’t know how y’all live out this motherfucker, it was 115 degrees the last time I got here. Some of y’all cussed me out,” he added, “Called me all kind of names online.”
“N***a, somebody could have came in, fell out, if they would have died, it would have been fucked up. Live Nation would have acted like they had nothing to do with the show. ‘50 was the promoter. 50 did the shit all by himself. We told him not to do it.’
“That’s what y’all would have did to me. That’s fucked up. That’s fucked up, man. I love you, why you don’t love me back? Where is the love? Hold on,” he said. “We don’t want too much love, you know what happened with Brother Love and shit,” which prompted the audience to laugh, as he launched into “Window Shopper.”
Back in 2017, for his 48th birthday, Diddy announced that he had changed his sobriquet to Brother Love.
"I decided to change my name again,” he said, per CBS News. “I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love."
Over the years, 50 Cent has taken many jabs at Diddy, but in the last few months, ever since Cassie accused Diddy of rape and abuse, 50’s blows have come at rapid fire. In late November, days after Cassie’s lawsuit was made public, Fif trolled Diddy with an old video of him patting Jay-Z’s butt during a performance in 2007.
The following day, 50 offered to buy Revolt when Diddy announced that he would temporarily resign as Chairman due to his legal issues. 50 Cent wasn’t done though. In early December, he clowned Diddy by merging his and R. Kelly’s faces into a creepy photo on Twitter, soundtracked by the disgraced R&B singer's 1998 song "Did You Ever Think."