Back in August, Fif had to cancel his Phoenix, Arizona show on his Final Lap Tour due to extreme heat conditions. According to ABC 15, he rescheduled for March 3 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

A clip from the concert shows him explaining why he had to cancel last summer. “I don’t know how y’all live out this motherfucker, it was 115 degrees the last time I got here. Some of y’all cussed me out,” he added, “Called me all kind of names online.”