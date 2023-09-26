Woman Apologizes After Smashing Street Performer's Keyboard in Viral TikTok Video

A street performer has gone viral after he shared a video on TikTok of him falling victim to a woman who smashed his keyboard on the streets of Athens, Georgia.

As seen in the above clip, the performer, named Andrew, was performing Billy Joel's "Piano Man" on the streets of Athens when a random woman, who has since been identified as Shauntae Heard, approached him and wreaked havoc on his wholesome rendition of the iconic song.

At first, Shauntae interrupted Andrew's performance by putting her hands on his keyboard. She returned moments later and slammed the piano to the ground. In addition, it appeared that Heard inserted her hand in his tip bucket and pulled money out of it, though it's unclear if she actually stole tips from Andrew.