Willie Jones, Brittany Spencer, and More Gush About Working With Beyoncé on 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé's latest album Cowboy Carter stole the show at the 2024 CMT Awards, as many of Bey's collaborators shared their thoughts on working with the Queen on her new project.
"Literally, this is a dream come true," Reyna Roberts said at Sunday's CMT Awards. "Beyoncé is my favorite artist and to be here tonight at the CMT Awards, I'm just grateful that all these things are happening in my life."
Willie Jones, who contributed vocals to "Just For Fun," shouted out the BeyHive, while calling Cowboy Carter a "history lesson about music and, really, about America."
"I got the call and I dropped everything," he said about collaborating with Beyoncé. "I was really excited."
Meanwhile, Brittany Spencer called working on Cowboy Carter "the most overstimulating experience of my life."
"Nothing can prepare you for the Beyoncé effect," she shared. "So I'm glad that I had some time to myself to kinda, like, you know, just sit in my little solitude in my memory bank."
Tanner Adell, who joined forces with Roberts, Spencer, and Kennedy on "Blackbiird," said she's finally sleeping well following the release of Cowboy Carter.
"I haven't been able to sleep and since the album came out, I've been sleeping like a baby," she joked. "I have been celebrating with nine to 10 hours of sleep every night."
Adell added, "I feel great. No worries. Not a worry in the world."
Released in March, Beyoncé’s eighth studio album earned the biggest global Spotify streaming debut of 2024 so far, with 76.1 million streams in a single day.
Bey's latest offering features contributions from country artists Shaboozey ("Spaghettii," "Sweet Honey Buckiin'"), Willie Jones ("Just for Fun"), Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, and Tiera Kennedy ("Blackbiird"), in addition to appearances from legendary country acts Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martel.