Willie Jones, Brittany Spencer, and More Gush About Working With Beyoncé on 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé's latest album Cowboy Carter stole the show at the 2024 CMT Awards, as many of Bey's collaborators shared their thoughts on working with the Queen on her new project.

"Literally, this is a dream come true," Reyna Roberts said at Sunday's CMT Awards. "Beyoncé is my favorite artist and to be here tonight at the CMT Awards, I'm just grateful that all these things are happening in my life."