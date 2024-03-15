Method Man Criticizes Anthony Mackie's Portrayal of 2Pac: 'I Ain't Like That Sh*t'

Method Man wasn't a fan of Anthony Mackie's portrayal of Tupac Shakur in the 2009 film Notorious.
The Wu-Tang shared his thoughts on Mackie's depiction of 2Pac in a recent interview on Carmleo Anthony and The Kid Mero’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.
“Anthony Mackie, brilliant fucking actor. I love him and he deserves all the accolades that he gets,” Method Man said at the 52-minute mark of the episode. “Except for that 2Pac role. I ain’t like that shit. You shouldn’t have took that one, bro. Your agent, I hope you got rid of that n***a.”
Method Man continued by explaining the challenges faced by an actor trying to embody 'Pac, adding that Demetrius Shipp, who played the iconic rapper in 2017's All Eyez On Me, wasn't given "a lot to work with."
“For somebody to really embody 2Pac, nothing against my boy [Demetrius] Shipp, the brother didn’t really have a lot to work with,” he shared. “I heard they didn’t get a blessing from 2Pac’s mom as well. He had a lot of obstacles in his way so we cannot blame him for that performance."
Meth added, “You have to really embody, not just the rap part or the thug part, but his whole mentality, his aura. Everything about him was just different from anything we’d seen before.”
Watch Method Man's full appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn below.