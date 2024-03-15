Method Man Criticizes Anthony Mackie's Portrayal of 2Pac: 'I Ain't Like That Sh*t'

Method Man continued by explaining the challenges faced by an actor trying to embody 'Pac, adding that Demetrius Shipp, who played the iconic rapper in 2017's All Eyez On Me, wasn't given "a lot to work with."

“For somebody to really embody 2Pac, nothing against my boy [Demetrius] Shipp, the brother didn’t really have a lot to work with,” he shared. “I heard they didn’t get a blessing from 2Pac’s mom as well. He had a lot of obstacles in his way so we cannot blame him for that performance."

Meth added, “You have to really embody, not just the rap part or the thug part, but his whole mentality, his aura. Everything about him was just different from anything we’d seen before.”

Watch Method Man's full appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn below.