Kai Cenat to GloRilla Second Guessing Decision to Block Him: 'You Made Your Bed You Betta Stay There'

Fresh off blocking Kai Cenat on Instagram after the Twitch streamer criticized her new song "Cha Cha Cha," GloRilla admitted she's considering unblocking Kai.
On Saturday, GloRilla hopped on Twitter and second-guessed her decision to block Kai.
"I’m drunk af rn I might fuck around & unblock Kai," she wrote.
After catching wind of GloRilla's comments, Kai responded during a livestream, urging the Memphis rapper to live with her decision.
"You made your bed you better stay there," Cenat said.
Earlier this week, Kai was streaming live on his Twitch channel when he searched for GloRilla's account on Instagram and realized he could no longer access her page.
GloRilla subsequently confirmed that she'd blocked Kai during an Instagram livestream.
“Don’t come on my fucking Live and ask me about nobody that i done blocked,” she said. “They blocked and they gon’ stay there. You made your bed, you gotta lay there. … He know why he blocked.”
GloRilla blocked Kai due to his reaction to her new song, “Cha Cha Cha” with Fivio Foreign. In his reaction video, Cenat watched the visual for “Cha Cha Cha” and said, “I love Glo, bro. I love Glo but no.”