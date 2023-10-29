Kai Cenat to GloRilla Second Guessing Decision to Block Him: 'You Made Your Bed You Betta Stay There'

Fresh off blocking Kai Cenat on Instagram after the Twitch streamer criticized her new song "Cha Cha Cha," GloRilla admitted she's considering unblocking Kai.

On Saturday, GloRilla hopped on Twitter and second-guessed her decision to block Kai.

"I’m drunk af rn I might fuck around & unblock Kai," she wrote.

After catching wind of GloRilla's comments, Kai responded during a livestream, urging the Memphis rapper to live with her decision.

"You made your bed you better stay there," Cenat said.