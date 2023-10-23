Kai Cenat recently made the revelation that GloRilla blocked him on Instagram.
He was streaming live on his Twitch channel when he searched for her name on IG and realized he could no longer access her page. Now, Glo has seemingly responded to blocking the streamer in an IG live.
“Don’t come on my fucking live and ask me about nobody that i done blocked,” she said. “They blocked and they gon’ stay there. You made your bed, you gotta lay there. … He know why he blocked.”
GloRilla apparently has beef with Cenat due to his reaction to her new song, “Cha Cha Cha” with Fivio Foreign. The track arrived in late September, and appears on Yo Gotti and CMG’s new compilation album Gangsta Art 2 and features a sample from Nas' classic 2000 hit "Oochie Wally."
In his reaction video, Cenat watched the visual for “Cha Cha Cha” and said, “I love Glo, bro. I love Glo but no.”
Cenat has been making headlines, particularly after Drake seemingly namedropped the 21-year-old on the J. Cole-featuring For All the Dogs album cut, “First Person Shooter.” Drizzy raps, "You n***as is still takin' pictures on a dog stream / My youngins' richer than you rappers and they all stream.”
Drake later called Cenat during his stream, and Cenat let him know that he would be in Toronto for the last two It's All a Blur tour stops.
Later, during a rant about For All the Dogs, Joe Budden said he didn’t care about Drake and Cenat hanging out, and criticized the Toronto icon for hanging out with Cenat due to the age gap between them.
Cenat slammed Budden when he caught wind of his comments.
"The n***a is always saying something bad about me. I be minding my muthafucking business. We talking about the same man who said he was ecstatic to see me arrested and go to jail for the shit that happened in August,” Cenat said, referencing his involvement in the chaos that erupted during a New York City appearance he made. “I'm pretty sure your kids watch me bro. It's kinda fucked up my n***a."