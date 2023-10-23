GloRilla apparently has beef with Cenat due to his reaction to her new song, “Cha Cha Cha” with Fivio Foreign. The track arrived in late September, and appears on Yo Gotti and CMG’s new compilation album Gangsta Art 2 and features a sample from Nas' classic 2000 hit "Oochie Wally."

In his reaction video, Cenat watched the visual for “Cha Cha Cha” and said, “I love Glo, bro. I love Glo but no.”

Cenat has been making headlines, particularly after Drake seemingly namedropped the 21-year-old on the J. Cole-featuring For All the Dogs album cut, “First Person Shooter.” Drizzy raps, "You n***as is still takin' pictures on a dog stream / My youngins' richer than you rappers and they all stream.”

Drake later called Cenat during his stream, and Cenat let him know that he would be in Toronto for the last two It's All a Blur tour stops.