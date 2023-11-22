Eminem Teases 'Fortnite' Appearance Ahead of Game's Next Live Event

Eminem is expected to be featured in Fortnite's next live event.

On Tuesday, Fortnite announced the "Big Bang," which will start at 2 p.m. ET on Dec. 2 and mark "a new beginning" for the game. Hours later, Eminem hopped on Twitter and shared a video teasing a collaboration with the gaming behemoth.

The trailer doesn't add any additional details, though it's soundtracked by the Detroit rapper's 2020 song "Tone Deaf," which features Em rapping about "playin' Fortnite with your grandma."