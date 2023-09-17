Fans React to Drake's Controversial 'American Slaves' Lyric on "Slime You Out"

"Slime You Out" marks the first time the former couple released a song together. “We’re cool, we’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird. It’s never come completely out of the blue,” SZA said in an interview last year.

Halle Berry recently expressed her displeasure at the "Slime You Out" cover art, which features a 2012 photo of her being slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. On Instagram, Berry confirmed that Drake hadn't obtained her permission to use the image and said she was "dissapointed" in him.

Drake's forthcoming album For All the Dogs has been pushed back two weeks and will now be released on Oct. 6.