Drake Delays 'For All the Dogs' Album Release Date Due to Tour

Drake fans will have to wait another two weeks for the release of the Toronto rapper's forthcoming album.

On Friday, Drizzy hopped on his Instagram Stories to reveal he's delayed For All the Dogs due to his ongoing It's All A Blur Tour. The 6 God's eighth studio album, which was scheduled to drop Sept. 22, will now arrive on Oct. 6.

“Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show," Drake wrote. "I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure."

He added, "For All The Dogs Oct. 6. It's only right."