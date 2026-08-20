Tyrese Reacts to Color Me Badd Singer Kevin Thornton's Daughter's Explosive 'Cult' Claims

She further alleges her parents ignored multiple sexual abuse situations involving her and her sister and even prayed she would be catastrophically injured so God would “humble” her, while Kevin Thornton has yet to publicly respond.

Mikayla accuses her father, former Color Me Badd singer turned minister Kevin Thornton, of running a fear-based household where he beat his kids with a custom “rod of correction,” subjected them to violent “deliverances,” and prioritized protecting his image over their safety.

Tyrese shared a clip from Mikayla Thornton’s Soft White Underbelly interview on Instagram and said he was in “shock and disbelief” over her explosive allegations about growing up in what she calls a religious “cult.”

Tyrese is weighing in after explosive allegations against former Color Me Badd singer Kevin Thornton began circulating online, saying he was left in "shock and disbelief" by claims Thornton's adult daughter made about growing up inside what she described as a religious "cult."

The Fast & Furious actor shared a Golden Era Stories segment from Mikayla Thornton's Soft White Underbelly interview on Instagram on August 15. The clip highlighted several of Mikayla's allegations, including claims that she was beaten with a so-called "rod of correction," that her parents failed to protect children from sexual abuse, and that they later prayed for her to become severely injured or disfigured. "I just can't process people these days," Tyrese wrote. "I am starting to become numb because I am just in shock and disbelief that allegedly things like this are actually out here happening everyday."

The reaction puts a new spotlight on allegations involving Thornton, who rose to fame as part of Color Me Badd, the R&B group behind early-'90s hits including "I Wanna Sex You Up," "I Adore Mi Amor" and "All 4 Love." Thornton later walked away from the group and built a public identity around Christianity, becoming a licensed minister and launching an evangelistic ministry. In a 2009 interview, he said his goal was "spreading the Gospel of Jesus" rather than pursuing another mainstream music career. Mikayla has offered a starkly different account of the religious environment inside the Thornton household. In her interview, she alleged that her father created a wooden "rod of correction" inscribed with Bible verses and his children's names and used it to beat them. She also claimed the children were subjected to "deliverances" in which they were struck with a Bible. "It was a cult," Mikayla said of the family dynamic. "My dad was the head. We were his disciples."

She further alleged that Thornton "operated on fear to keep us silent" because protecting his image was paramount. Her allegations extend far beyond physical punishment. Mikayla said she was sexually abused by other children on her school bus beginning in elementary school and claimed her parents did nothing after being told about it. She also alleged that her older sister was sexually assaulted at age 14 by a former inmate whom Thornton befriended through their church, and claimed Thornton knew what was happening. Mikayla has additionally claimed her parents prayed that she would suffer a catastrophic accident and become paralyzed or disfigured so that God would "humble" her. Thornton has not publicly responded to his daughter's accusations as of this writing. His Instagram account was also previously deactivated following Mikayla's interview.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Call 800-799-SAFE (7233), text START to 88788, or visit thehotline.org for confidential support.