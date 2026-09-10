Ne-Yo Says He Doesn't Want Beyoncé-Level Fame: 'I Don't Think I Want That'

The singer-songwriter—whose credits include Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable,” Rihanna’s “Take a Bow,” and Mario’s “Let Me Love You”—recently marked 20 years since his debut album and expanded into Broadway.

“I love that I can sell out an arena on Monday and then go buy underwear at Target on Tuesday,” he said, contrasting his freedom with the security and planning megastars often need.

Ne-Yo says he doesn’t want Beyoncé- or Jay-Z-level fame because he values living normally while still selling out arenas.

Ne-Yo has heard the argument that his career should be even bigger. He’s just not convinced bigger would make it better. During a wide-ranging appearance on Behind the Wall, released September 5, the R&B veteran explained why he has no interest in chasing the level of celebrity that surrounds Beyoncé or Jay-Z. For Ne-Yo, being able to headline an arena and still handle an ordinary Target run without turning it into an event is a pretty good deal. “I’ve heard people say to me that you should be as big as a Beyoncé or you should be as big as a Jay-Z,” he said. “And like honestly, I don’t think I want that.”

His reasoning is less about the work than everything attached to it. Ne-Yo pointed to Beyoncé as an example of someone whose fame makes everyday anonymity nearly impossible. A spontaneous trip to a movie theater or grocery store, he said, could require security and advance planning simply because of who she is. “I love Beyoncé to death,” he said, before describing the logistical reality that can come with celebrity on that scale. Ne-Yo, meanwhile, likes the lane he occupies. The singer said he can shop by himself in Atlanta, take a quick photo when somebody recognizes him, and keep moving without creating a scene. “I love that I can sell out an arena on Monday and then go buy underwear at Target on Tuesday,” he said. That perspective came up while Ne-Yo was discussing the difference between scoring a hit as a songwriter and having one as the artist. Songwriters, he noted, can help create massive records without inheriting the public attention that follows the performer. Artists have a different bargain: “You have to deliver every single time,” he said. “You have to be ready for what comes with being an artist.”