Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says He Still Hasn't Been Paid a Dime in Royalties

After Farian exposed the deception and the Grammys revoked the duo’s 1990 Best New Artist award, Morvan rebuilt his career and revisited the scandal through a 2023 documentary and his 2025 memoir.

Morvan says he initially rejected producer Frank Farian’s lip-syncing arrangement but later signed a German-language contract he never read or received a copy of.

Fab Morvan says he “hasn’t seen a cent” in Milli Vanilli royalties despite the continued use of his image and the group’s music.

Fab Morvan says Milli Vanilli's music still draws attention decades after the group's infamous lip-syncing scandal, but he hasn't received a penny in royalties from the act that made him famous. During an appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast, Morvan, one-half of the former pop duo alongside the late Rob Pilatus, made a startling claim about his finances nearly four decades after Milli Vanilli became an international sensation. "I haven't seen a cent from any of the royalties to this day," Morvan said. "My image is used everywhere."

The revelation adds another dimension to the story of Milli Vanilli, whose spectacular rise and collapse became one of the music industry's biggest scandals. Although Morvan and Pilatus were the group’s public faces, producer Frank Farian secretly used other vocalists on their recordings. Morvan told podcast host Paul C. Brunson that he initially rejected the arrangement. "I couldn't fathom the fact that somebody else was gonna sing and we were not," he recalled. "Nah, we're not doing that." According to Morvan, the situation became considerably more complicated once he and Pilatus became involved with Farian, the German producer behind the project. "Rob told me, 'Hey, we're going to Frank Farian.' Music genius. Nobody would go against him," Morvan said.

He also recalled a warning from Farian: "Don't ever f*ck me." The business arrangement itself raised additional concerns. When Brunson asked whether Morvan had read the contract he signed, the singer revealed that he hadn't. "No. It was in German, and they never gave me a copy," Morvan said. Despite what was happening behind the scenes, Milli Vanilli became one of the biggest acts of the late 1980s. Their album Girl You Know It's True topped the Billboard 200, while hits including "Blame It on the Rain," "Baby Don't Forget My Number," and "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You" dominated radio. The duo won Best New Artist at the 1990 Grammy Awards, but their success unraveled when Farian publicly confirmed that Morvan and Pilatus hadn't performed the vocals on their records. The Recording Academy subsequently revoked their Grammy, the first time the organization had rescinded an award.