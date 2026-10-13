Brandy Takes Her Banner Year to Lagos With Detty December Headlining Show

Before Lagos, she will perform in Cape Town and Pretoria, while her daughter, Sy’rai Smith, closes out her own breakout year with her debut project, Cold War, and an acting role in Christmas Everyday.

The Detty December show caps a banner year that brought Brandy the Black Music Icon Award, a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and a No. 1 New York Times bestseller for her memoir, PHASES.

Brandy will headline Flytime’s House of R&B at Lagos’ Eko Convention Center on Dec. 20, marking her first performance in the city since 2011.

She also stepped back into television history by recording the theme song for the sequel to A Different World. At the same time, another generation of the Norwood family began carving out its own lane. Brandy’s daughter, Sy’rai Smith, released her debut project Cold War this year after spending much of her life being publicly identified through her famous mother. “This project is kind of speaking my own identity and what I’ve gone through,” Sy’rai said while discussing Cold War. “Having her as one of my biggest inspirations, yes. But I still have my own life and my own journey.” Brandy’s influence extends beyond vocals. When Sy’rai was asked what advice her mother gave her about surviving the music industry, she pointed to lessons about confidence and knowing when to stand firm.