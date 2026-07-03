Latest Stories
Bobby Brown Says This One Moment Sent 'Don’t Be Cruel' Sales Soaring
Inside the wild 1989 Georgia incident Bobby Brown says amplified his bad-boy image and pushed 'Don’t Be Cruel' to new heights.
The 30 Best Boy Band Songs of All Time, Ranked
From New Edition to N Sync to B2K to Pretty Ricky, these are the boy bands and R&B groups who have shaped the last 40 years of pop music.
New Edition Won the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote, Still Got Snubbed
They topped the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote — but still missed the Class of 2026. Here’s how New Edition got shut out.
New Edition Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: 'Our Prayers Are Being Answered'
From Boston street dedications to a blockbuster tour, New Edition breaks down the road that put them on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot.
Johnny Gill Back at No. 1 as 'One Night' Tops the Charts
How the New Edition legend turned an independent R&B single into a radio hit, scoring another Billboard Adult R&B Airplay No. 1 decades into his career.
New Edition Announces Headlining Tour Featuring Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton
The legends of New Jack Swing will take their show on the road beginning in January 2026.
New Edition To Be Honored With a Street Naming Day in Boston
The naming will take place on August 30.
Bobby Brown Recalls Surviving 1995 Shooting: ‘178 Bullets Was in the Car’
The drive-by shooting occurred in Brown's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.
Bobby Brown Says Nancy Reagan Got the 'Just Say No' Slogan From New Edition
If this is true, then the story is laced with irony.
Lil Rel Howery, Mekhi Phifer, and Laz Alonso Join Cast of BET’s ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ Miniseries
The miniseries is set to premiere this September.