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Latest Stories

Bobby Brown Recalls How His Arrest Bumped 'Don't Be Cruel' Album Sales: 'Everybody Was Buying It'
Music

Bobby Brown Says This One Moment Sent 'Don’t Be Cruel' Sales Soaring

Inside the wild 1989 Georgia incident Bobby Brown says amplified his bad-boy image and pushed 'Don’t Be Cruel' to new heights.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
A group photo of *NSYNC members in casual outfits against a yellow background.
Music

The 30 Best Boy Band Songs of All Time, Ranked

From New Edition to N Sync to B2K to Pretty Ricky, these are the boy bands and R&B groups who have shaped the last 40 years of pop music.

Kathy Iandoli23 days ago
New Edition was Not Selected for Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame Despite Winning Fan Vote
Music

New Edition Won the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote, Still Got Snubbed

They topped the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote — but still missed the Class of 2026. Here’s how New Edition got shut out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
New Edition Talks Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: 'Our Prayers Are Being Answered'
Music

New Edition Reacts to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: 'Our Prayers Are Being Answered'

From Boston street dedications to a blockbuster tour, New Edition breaks down the road that put them on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ballot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
Johnny Gill Enjoys Career Resurgence as 'One Night' Hits No. 1
Music

Johnny Gill Back at No. 1 as 'One Night' Tops the Charts

How the New Edition legend turned an independent R&B single into a radio hit, scoring another Billboard Adult R&B Airplay No. 1 decades into his career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
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New Edition Announces Headlining Tour Featuring Boyz II Men & Toni Braxton
Music

New Edition Announces Headlining Tour Featuring Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

The legends of New Jack Swing will take their show on the road beginning in January 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo261 days ago
New Edition to be Honored with a Street Naming Day in Boston
Music

New Edition To Be Honored With a Street Naming Day in Boston

The naming will take place on August 30.

Bernadette Giacomazzo338 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Singer Bobby Brown performs onstage during the R&B Music Experience: Holiday Edition at State Farm Arena on December 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Bobby Brown Recalls Surviving 1995 Shooting: ‘178 Bullets Was in the Car’

The drive-by shooting occurred in Brown's hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams455 days ago
Singer Bobby Brown attends PREMIX Hosted By Connie Orlando
Music

Bobby Brown Says Nancy Reagan Got the 'Just Say No' Slogan From New Edition

If this is true, then the story is laced with irony.

Xavier Hamilton2451 days ago
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