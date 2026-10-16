Ticket Broker Used 1,300 Accounts to Make $833K Off One Beyoncé Concert, Say Feds

Prosecutors allege the company used overseas workers, virtual credit cards, disguised IP addresses, thousands of accounts, and an internal “Error Bible” to evade Ticketmaster limits amid a broader federal crackdown on ticketing practices.

Federal investigators say REPS spent more than $1.3 billion on 18.5 million tickets across at least 83,500 events since 2022, generating at least $120.8 million in profits from high-demand shows.

The DOJ and FTC sued ticket broker REPS & Co. and three executives, alleging they used roughly 1,300 accounts to buy 7,624 tickets for Beyoncé’s 2023 Kansas City concert and made $833,323 in resale profits.

Beyoncé fans who struggled to score Renaissance World Tour tickets may have questions after this. Federal investigators allege that a San Diego-based ticket broker used approximately 1,300 accounts to purchase thousands of tickets to a single Beyoncé concert, pocketing more than $833,000 in resale profits. Now, the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission are suing REPS & Co., accusing the company and three executives of running an operation that generated at least $120.8 million in profits. According to the complaint filed on October 15, REPS purchased 7,624 tickets for Beyoncé's October 1, 2023, Renaissance concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Ticketmaster's purchase limit was four to eight tickets per customer, but federal officials allege the broker circumvented those restrictions by operating hundreds of accounts at once.

The result? Approximately $833,323 in profits from one night of Beyoncé's blockbuster tour. And that was just one concert. Federal authorities claim REPS spent more than $1.3 billion acquiring over 18.5 million tickets across at least 83,500 events since 2022. The company allegedly targeted high-demand shows featuring artists including Post Malone and Pitbull, then resold tickets at substantial markups. For a 2024 Pitbull concert in Syracuse, New York, investigators say the company used 700 accounts to purchase 5,430 tickets, generating another $120,000 in profits. The alleged operation went far beyond having employees refresh Ticketmaster. Prosecutors claim REPS hired workers in the Philippines, used virtual credit cards and disguised IP addresses, and maintained thousands of accounts to get around security measures. According to the complaint, the company even developed an internal troubleshooting guide dubbed the "Error Bible" to help employees work around Ticketmaster's restrictions.

"REPS' entire business model is focused on trying to game the ticket-purchasing system in order to obtain as many tickets as possible to resell at inflated prices to consumers," Christopher Mufarrige, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. The allegations carry particular weight given the enormous demand surrounding Beyoncé's Renaissance era. The 2023 tour became one of the year’s defining live music events, bringing her celebration of Black dance music, ballroom culture, and queer musical influences to stadiums worldwide. The tour later became the subject of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Beyoncé's business moves have continued to make headlines well beyond music. The superstar acquired Moët Hennessy's stake in SirDavis in July, taking full ownership of the premium American whisky brand she launched in 2024. The company, named after her great-grandfather Davis Hogue, became an independently owned, Black-owned and woman-owned enterprise.

The case also comes amid a broader federal crackdown on ticketing practices. The FTC previously sued Live Nation and Ticketmaster over allegations involving ticket brokers and purchasing limits, while federal regulators have increased enforcement of the Better Online Ticket Sales Act.