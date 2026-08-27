Aretha Franklin’s Sons Are Still Fighting Over Her Estate 8 Years Later

A jury validated Franklin’s handwritten 2014 will in 2023, but the estate cannot close until the family distributes the remaining assets and resolves control of her music, royalties, and archive.

Kecalf Franklin Cunningham and Ted White II have disputed copyrights to songs including “Think” and “Dr. Feelgood,” along with the preservation of potentially unreleased recordings and rare concert footage.

Aretha Franklin’s sons remain locked in an estate battle eight years after her death, clashing over music rights, legal fees, family finances, and hundreds of personal items.

Aretha Franklin’s sons are still locked in a sprawling fight over the Queen of Soul’s estate eight years after her death, with unreleased recordings, music rights, legal fees and personal property among the issues keeping the case alive. Although a jury settled the central question surrounding Franklin’s handwritten will in 2023, the ruling did not end the conflict between her heirs. According to The Detroit Free Press, the latest disputes have largely pitted Franklin’s youngest son, Kecalf Franklin Cunningham, against his brother Ted White II, the musician known professionally as Teddy Richards. The two have clashed over copyright interests in songs including “Think” and “Dr. Feelgood,” financial arrangements for their eldest brother Clarence, and hundreds of items held across 11 Detroit-area storage units.

White has also objected to Cunningham allegedly installing security cameras at the units without consulting the other heirs. The case has generated more than 1,400 court filings since Franklin died on August 16, 2018. Among the most valuable unresolved assets are dozens of reel-to-reel tapes and video recordings recovered from Franklin’s Bloomfield Hills home. Some audio reels are unmarked, raising questions about whether they contain unreleased masters, alternate mixes, or studio recordings made for Franklin’s private use. The video collection reportedly includes rehearsal footage from her landmark 1998 “VH1 Divas” appearance, a 2003 concert and her 1996 “Christmas at New Bethel” gospel event. White has argued that the materials are being kept in inadequate storage and should be moved to a facility equipped to preserve them. Franklin’s longtime attorney, David Bennett, said the family was initially encouraged to resolve the competing estate documents together. “We found [the wills], here they are, sit down and come to an agreement as to what they say,” Bennett recalled. Instead, the brothers retained lawyers and communication deteriorated. “Everybody wanted something to the exclusion of somebody else,” he added. “Which is the reason there is probate court.”