Yung Miami Denies Getting Golden Showers From Diddy: ‘I Was Playing!’

City Girls rapper Yung Miami denied that she's a fan of golden showers, which she previously indicated she enjoyed.
On an episode of her podcast Caresha Please last year, Yung Miami admitted that she enjoyed watersports in the bedroom, which caused "Pee Diddy" to trend because she was in a relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder at the time. However, she's since denied that it's something she engages in.
"Wait so you aren't our pee queen?" asked a fan, to which she quote-tweet replied, "Absolutely not!"
In a follow-up tweet, she elaborated that she was joking. "I was playing! A n***a NEVER EVER PEE'D on me!" she wrote. "I did that to promote my card game & it did exactly what I needed to do!!"
On a January 2023 episode of Caresha Please, Miami played a game where she and her guest Trina would take a shot to answer a question. "Take a shot if you like golden showers,” Yung Miami said. "I do!" When Trina asked if she liked it when "a guy pees on you," she said, "I don't know, it just do something to me."
That same year, she revisited those comments and clarified that she never said it was Diddy she enjoyed golden showers with. "I never said he was the one I did that with," she said. "Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences. Some people get shitted on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as fuck. I watch a lot of porn, bitches get peed on. If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?"
More recently, she responded to allegations that she was employed as a sex worker for Diddy for $250,000 a month and transported "pink cocaine" for him. "Y'all be going for ANYTHING," she tweeted. "Something that the internet made up and yall ran with it!!! N***as don't even pay that for child support why tf would a n***a ever pay me $250k for. FOR WHAT??"