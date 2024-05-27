Yung Miami Denies Getting Golden Showers From Diddy: ‘I Was Playing!’

City Girls rapper Yung Miami denied that she's a fan of golden showers, which she previously indicated she enjoyed.

On an episode of her podcast Caresha Please last year, Yung Miami admitted that she enjoyed watersports in the bedroom, which caused "Pee Diddy" to trend because she was in a relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder at the time. However, she's since denied that it's something she engages in.

"Wait so you aren't our pee queen?" asked a fan, to which she quote-tweet replied, "Absolutely not!"