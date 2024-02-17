The Internet Reacts to YSL Lawyer's Social Media Posts Where She Posed With Firearms, Money, Quoted Big L Lyrics, and More

People on social media are having a field day with YSL defense attorney Nicole Fegan, who was arrested on gang-related charges on Friday .

On Friday, folks on X, formerly Twitter, let their comments fly about the attorney who was representing defendant Tenquarius Mender in the YSL Rico gang trial. The woman’s Instagram page had various photos of her posing with wads of cash and multiple firearms, as well as quotes from the late Big L .

“I feel like everyone who follows her account is probably a day away from getting a RICO charge,” one person tweeted with a screenshot of Fegan pointing a gun at the camera in the picture. Another person wrote, “Young Thug getting 200 years man,” with a photo of Fegan posing with cash on the ground spelled out as “BROKE.”

A third person added, “I would prefer that my lawyer didn’t post stuff like this,” next to photos of Fegan holding firearms.