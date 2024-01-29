TikToker Accuses Nicki Minaj Fans of Doxxing Him Over Megan Thee Stallion Support

A TikToker who has since been forced to make his account private said they've been doxxed by Nicki Minaj's fanbase after they praised Megan Thee Stallion's fiery diss track "Hiss."

Bela Delgado shared a video on TikTok on Saturday, January 27 shortly after the beef between Nicki and Megan exploded. He blasted Nicki in the since-deleted video, in which he called her a "disgusting and reprehensible person by pretty much all metrics of basic humanity and common decency," but is now walking back on some of his criticism because he was targetted by Nicki's fanbase.

"Nicki Minaj fans are attempting to dox me, messaging family members as well as people who aren’t members of my family... apparently they got somebody’s address," said Delgado in a follow-up video, per Page Six. "I am sorry. I’m so sorry that I disrespected Nicki Minaj. I saw a lot of other people doing it; I thought I’d add my two cents."

He added that because he's on the spectrum, some of the things he says "come out a lot harsher" than intended, which is something that impacts a lot of people with autism. "Please take it up with me. Come to me. Tell me how much you fucking hate me," he continued. "Please leave my fucking family members out of it. Please stop sending death threats to fucking children."

Delgado, who had 1.4 million followers on TikTok before making his account private amid the drama, said he's going to report the harassment to the police. "I don't know what the fuck to do," he said. "I'm really sorry."

In the original clip, which also circulated on X, formerly Twitter, Delgado highlighted that Nicki's response to Megan's "Hiss" saw her deflecting from "the fact that her husband [Kenneth Petty] is a convicted sexual predator who is not allowed near parks or elementary schools." He took issue with her calling Megan "big foot," referencing the Tory Lanez shooting incident, and targetting other people's looks.