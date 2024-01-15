During a recent Instagram Live stream, Soulja Boy called for Blueface to be released from jail so he could fight him.

Blueface recently turned himself in for a probation violation and Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts amid their back-and-forth. "What would you rather be doing? Sitting in jail broke or free with millions of dollars? Y'all pick your choice," he said. "Would you rather be rich with millions of dollars chillin' doing whatever you want to do or would you rather be in jail broke owing $14 million and getting sued? ... He don't want no real smoke."

A fan in the chat asked if he was glad that Blueface got locked up, which prompted him to call for his release. "Hell nah, free that n***a, man," he said. "So we can beat his ass. I don't wish jail on my worst enemy."