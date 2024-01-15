During a recent Instagram Live stream, Soulja Boy called for Blueface to be released from jail so he could fight him.
Blueface recently turned himself in for a probation violation and Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to share his thoughts amid their back-and-forth. "What would you rather be doing? Sitting in jail broke or free with millions of dollars? Y'all pick your choice," he said. "Would you rather be rich with millions of dollars chillin' doing whatever you want to do or would you rather be in jail broke owing $14 million and getting sued? ... He don't want no real smoke."
A fan in the chat asked if he was glad that Blueface got locked up, which prompted him to call for his release. "Hell nah, free that n***a, man," he said. "So we can beat his ass. I don't wish jail on my worst enemy."
Blueface, who was given three years probation and ordered to pay $13 million last year over a November 2022 shooting at a Las Vegas strip club, was recently hit with a defamation lawsuit by Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy's child. The two rappers have been beefing since at least December, 2023 after Blueface suggested he could win in a Verzuz battle between him and Soulja Boy.
In a response, Soulja Boy laughed off the comments and asked if he was going to perform "Thotiana," Blueface's biggest hit, five times in a row. "You know how many songs I got, buddy?" he asked during an Instagram Live session. Blueface then claimed he had sex with Martinez, which prompted her defamation lawsuit against him. The situation escalated last week when Soulja Boy made it clear he wanted to meet with Blueface one-on-one.
“Let’s meet up and die. ASAP. Let’s meet right now,” he yelled. “Whenever you see this Live, DM me the addy. Let’s shoot it out.” Blueface didn't seem concerned by the threats and responded on social media, "[His] stomach hurting."