Getty Images

Blueface , Soulja Boy , Verzuz, and an invitation to a shoot-out—bet you didn’t think you would hear these words strung together in 2024. And yet, here we are.

Two of rap’s most controversial and professional Internet shit starters are currently entangled in a war of words online, and the feud is simultaneously so stupid and funny that it's almost impossible to look away.

It all started at the end of 2023 when comedy influencer Funny Marco posed the question: Who would win in a battle between Blueface and Soulja Boy? Since then, the two have gone back and forth, jumping from YouTube, to Instagram Live, to X, firing explosive comments at one another about everything from music sales to street creds.

The feud has escalated in recent weeks. However, it's crucial to understand that Soulja Boy and Blueface excel at the art of generating online drama and discussions. Both artists have a history of provoking conversations through trolling and making controversial statements. Notably, Blueface has garnered significant attention on the internet due to his romantic relationships with ex-girlfriend Chrisean and fiancée Jaidyn Alexis. Soulja Boy has also made headlines for claiming to be the first rapper to start a series of trends from making up new dances to wearing BAPE clothing. In essence, the ongoing feud appears absolutely absurd when considering their shared proficiency in creating shock value.

Here’s a (potentially ongoing) timeline of the online beef between Soulja Boy and Blueface.