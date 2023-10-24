Blueface Must Pay $13 Million in Damages Over Strip Club Shooting in Las Vegas

A judge has ordered Blueface to pay $13 million in damages over his involvement in a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club last year.

According to TMZ, the owner of Euphoric Gentleman's Club filed a lawsuit against Blueface after the club was shut down in November 2022, claiming the incident led to the closure. The Neighborhood Talk posted a message from the club's Instagram page alleging Blueface "decided to bring gang related activities to our establishment & put all of our girls out of business."

The message goes on to say the shuttered club will "make 100% sure that [Blueface] either spends the rest of his life in prison, or he is going to pay until the day he leaves this earth."