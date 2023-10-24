Blueface Must Pay $13 Million in Damages Over Strip Club Shooting in Las Vegas

A judge has ordered Blueface to pay $13 million in damages over his involvement in a shooting at a Las Vegas strip club last year.
According to TMZ, the owner of Euphoric Gentleman's Club filed a lawsuit against Blueface after the club was shut down in November 2022, claiming the incident led to the closure. The Neighborhood Talk posted a message from the club's Instagram page alleging Blueface "decided to bring gang related activities to our establishment & put all of our girls out of business."
The message goes on to say the shuttered club will "make 100% sure that [Blueface] either spends the rest of his life in prison, or he is going to pay until the day he leaves this earth."
Blueface was arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly opening fire on Kentabius Traylor, who was struck in the hand. Traylor later identified the rapper as the shooter, claiming the two spoke inside the Euphoric Gentleman's Club earlier that night.
Blueface ultimately struck a plea deal, reducing his charges to battery, as well as discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. He was placed on three years probation in lieu of time behind bars.
The rapper, who is no stranger to questionable behavior, lived up to his reputation when he posted a video of himself throwing money in the air as he and a few strippers were in a suite at SoFi Stadium during a game between the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.