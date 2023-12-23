Blueface Hit With Defamation Lawsuit From Mother of Soulja Boy’s Child

Blueface is being sued by Jackilyn Martinez, the mother of Soulja Boy ’s child, for defamation.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ , Martinez filed a lawsuit on Friday claiming the “Thotiana” rapper lied about hooking up with her while also making defamatory statements about her child.

All this started when Blueface all but deemed himself the victor in the middle of his back-and-forth about a potential Verzuz matchup with Soulja earlier this week and said, “Because I fucked your baby mama the day before your baby shower."

Martinez’s lawsuit also stated that Blueface said, "Till Soulja get a DNA test that's my child lil bro I'm the daddy now," and "What's old about your baby mama sucking my dick."

Although its unclear if the statements are true, Martinez’s lawsuit did say she had protected sex with Blueface back in 2018. Her attorneys also sent the West Coast rapper a cease and desist letter to remove comments from social media which led to him going on Instagram and writing, "Nobody ever said your name ... I don't even know who you are."

Martinez also claimed she had been receiving death threats since her attorneys sent a him cease and desist on Tuesday.

Blueface also found himself in some drama with his girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis, in Utah last weekend. The on-and-off couple were performing at a show when Blueface ordered Alexis to fight a female fan who allegedly threw ice onstage .

In videos shared on social media, Blueface allegedly had the woman come onstage, only to shove her toward Alexis, causing a fight to break out.