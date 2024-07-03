Quavo and Lana Del Rey Team Up for "Tough"

After teasing a collaboration almost two months ago, Quavo and Lana Del Rey have teamed up for their new track "Tough."

The track sees Quavo slowing things down a bit from his usual output, dueting with Lana through most of the track as they reminisce over the songs their mothers sang to them and losing someone they love. The long-teased collaboration is accompanied by a grainy music video emulating the look of old film cameras, complete with hairs trapped under the lens.

"Like a .38 made out of brass / Tough like the stuff on your grandpa’s glass,” they sing together in the song. "Life’s gonna do what it does / Sure as the good Lords up above / I’m cut like a diamond shinin’ in the rough."