Quavo, Kamala Harris Team Up With White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention for ‘The Rocket Foundation Summit’

Quavo and Kamala Harris have teamed up to host a gun violence prevention event in honor of his nephew and Migos group member, Takeoff.

The event, called The Rocket Foundation Summit, was held on Tuesday at the Carter Center in Atlanta in partnership with The White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. In addition to honoring the late Takeoff on what would've been his 30th birthday, event organizers gathered 300 attendees, including Vice President Harris, community organizations, families of victims, survivors, and Atlanta youth leaders, to discuss the issues with gun violence.

There were two panels that focused on youth programs and how community intervention is effective in solving the gun violence issue in the United States. At one point in the event, Quavo sat with VP Harris for a fireside conversation moderated by Deputy Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Greg Jackson.