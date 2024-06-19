Quavo, Kamala Harris Team Up With White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention for ‘The Rocket Foundation Summit’

Quavo and Kamala Harris have teamed up to host a gun violence prevention event in honor of his nephew and Migos group member, Takeoff.
The event, called The Rocket Foundation Summit, was held on Tuesday at the Carter Center in Atlanta in partnership with The White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. In addition to honoring the late Takeoff on what would've been his 30th birthday, event organizers gathered 300 attendees, including Vice President Harris, community organizations, families of victims, survivors, and Atlanta youth leaders, to discuss the issues with gun violence.
There were two panels that focused on youth programs and how community intervention is effective in solving the gun violence issue in the United States. At one point in the event, Quavo sat with VP Harris for a fireside conversation moderated by Deputy Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Greg Jackson.
The summit ended on a huge note as Quavo, his mother, and Takeoff's mom were honored with a state proclamation from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens naming June 18th as "Takeoff Day" in the state of Georgia.
"We just want to say thank y'all for coming here and being part of such a special day for me and my family," Quavo said. "I know there's people in this room that share the same experience as survivor. It's challenging. This experience, this type of trauma — I just hope I'm inspiring everyone in this room. Our communities, my family, your family, no family should have to suffer from this. We just want to create these resources at the Rocket Foundation to prevent it before it's happening."
The Rocket Foundation Summit was born out of Quavo meeting with government officials at the White House in 2022 following Takeoff's death to discuss gun violence. The sit-down eventually led to the creation of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and now the Rocket Foundation Summit, which is expected to be held annually.