Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and Chris Brown for the remix of the Pink Friday 2 track "FTCU."

The "Sleeze Mix" updates the track with contributions from some heavy hitters, two of whom she's collaborated with before. She joined Sexyy Red for the remix of the fan-favorite "Pound Town," and linked with Brown for at least six Hot 100 charting tracks throughout the years. But she famously criticized Scott when his 2018 album Astroworld landed at No. 1 above Queen thanks to his use of merch bundles.

The "FTCU" remix is Minaj's first new material since she responded to Megan Thee Stallion's fiery "Hiss" with "Big Foot," which references the 2020 incident that led to Tory Lanez being convicted for shooting the Houston rapper in the foot.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty was given legal permission to travel with her on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Petty is currently on probation for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. The tour kicked off in the United States in March and will later hit cities worldwide starting next month.

Listen to "FTCU (Sleeze Mix)" now on Spotify and Apple Music.