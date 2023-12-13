Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Tory Lanez’s Driver Claiming He Saw Kelsey With Gun: 'I Know Who Shot Me'

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to the chatter on social media regarding her former friend Kelsey Harris pulling the trigger on that fateful night in 2020 with Tory Lanez.

On Wednesday, images of a legal document allegedly submitted by Tory Lanez's driver stating Kelsey was holding a gun the night of the shooting surfaced online. The document drew up even more questions of what exactly happened that night, and Meg wasted no time getting to the bottom of it by going live on Instagram.

"Imagine y'all saying somebody is following the street code and not snitching," said Meg. "Are you snitching or are you not snitching? 'Cause y'all trying to pretend like Kelsey shot me. Kelsey didn't motherfucking shoot me and I really wonder why she... Her main problem with me was, 'You won't tell people I didn't shoot you.' I was like, 'Kelsey, I don't want to talk about this on social media at all.' But now, you won't even get online and defend yourself. So, that really just proves my point. Either you took some money or your life is in danger."

Meg then turned her attention to Tory Lanez, stating, "If you say you didn't shoot me, why won't you get on the stand and say, 'I didn't shoot this bitch?' You say it online every day. You figure out how to get your n***as to say you didn't do it, you figure out how to get the blogs to say you didn't do it. But the one motherfuker it would've mattered from was you. You should've said, 'I didn't do it. Kelsey did it.' If she did it, why wouldn't you just say she did it."