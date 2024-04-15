Watch Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber Share Sweet Moment at Coachella

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith shared a fun moment at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

On Saturday, Bieber and Smith were seen embracing in the VIP section near one of the stages at the three-day festival. In a video that circulated online, Smith hugged Bieber from behind before Biebs turned around and kissed him on the cheek.

Bieber and Smith have been friends for over a decade now. They first collaborated on Bieber's hit song "Never Say Never," which was the theme of Smith and Jackie Chan's 2010 movie The Karate Kid.