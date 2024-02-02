In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jacquees has accused Trey Songz of ripping out his dreads during a physical fight they got into in Dubai.
"Fuck Trey Songz 😂😂😂," he started the post alongside a picture of his loose dreads. "Can't come back to Atlanta 😂😂😂 this n***a came in the club and said I got on a que fit lol whole time n***a hatting!! This man dancing introducing himself to n***as all type of shit bitch ass n***a and I gave that bitch ass n***a a compliment man fuck you pussy you a hoe boy that love be fake and this n***a pulled out my dread. .... You over wit in the A every show we there from the A to NC to Florida all that shit."
In a follow-up video, which has also since been removed, he appeared to reference a lawsuit Trey Songz is facing over an alleged sexual assault against two women at a house party in 2015.
"I want the world to know this bitch-ass n***a Trey Songz is a bitch," he said. "Period. This n***a's a bitch, bro. This n***a came in the club talking about rape. Fuck you talking about rape for, bitch-ass n***a? Then you come outside the club and swing on your 'lil brother. You's a bitch, Chris Brown the goat. ... Fuck you bitch-ass n***a, you a rapist, bitch."
Trey Songz has not publicly addressed the alleged encounter but is also currently in Dubai performing shows.
In October 2023, two women filed a lawsuit against Trey Songz, accusing him of forcing himself on them after they passed out during a Los Angeles house party. The same year, he was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit for allegedly exposing a woman's breasts during an event in 2013. In February, a woman only identified as Jane Doe filed a $25 million lawsuit against him for allegedly raping her at a Las Vegas hotel in March 2016. Last year, former UNLV basketball player Dyan Gonzalez called the singer "a rapist."