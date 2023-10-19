Two Women File Lawsuit Against Trey Songz Over Alleged Sexual Assault at 2015 House Party

Trey Songz is facing another lawsuit for an alleged sexual assault.

As reported by TMZ, the musician is being sued by two women who claim he forced himself on them when they passed out at a Los Angeles house party in 2015. The two women said they met Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, in June 2015 at one of his concerts and were later invited to an after-party.

In the lawsuit, they claim they were invited to his birthday party in August that same year and were forced to turn over their phones before they were allowed in. When they entered the house, they discovered that most of the people in attendance were women and they were pressured to drink alcohol from containers they say were unsealed.

The women believe they were drugged and taken to Trey's bedroom where they passed out fully clothed. When they woke up the next day, they found they were naked. He has been accused of orally raping one of the women, while the other woman said she woke up to find him forcefully inserting his fingers inside her vagina. After this, they say he told them to take a shower with him, which they declined. When they tried to leave, he refused to hand over their phones until a security guard got them out of a safe. They're seeking unspecified damages.

In a statement, Trey Songz's attorney Michael Freedman denied the accusations. "This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California's constitutionally questionable new look back window," said Freedman. "We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court."

In June, Trey Songz was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit for allegedly exposing a woman's breasts during an event in 2013. In February, a woman only identified as Jane Doe filed a $25 million lawsuit against him for allegedly raping her at a Las Vegas hotel in March 2016. Last year, former UNLV basketball player Dyan Gonzalez called the singer "a rapist."