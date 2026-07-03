Jacquees

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Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees attend Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration.
Music

Deiondra Sanders Says She ‘Ignored Every Warning' In Relationship With Jacquees

In a series of posts on X, Deiondra Sanders opened up about her relationship with Jacquees, before stating that she takes "full accountability."

Jose Martinez36 days ago
Deiondra Sanders
Sports

Deion Sanders’s Daughter Says He 'Wasn't Mad' When He Found Out She Was Expecting With Jacquees

Deiondra welcomed her first child with Jacquees in August 2024.

tara mahadevan42 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Deiondra Sanders attends Relationships Matter Live: Where Real Conversations Transform Love at Curate on March 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: Shilo Sanders speaks onstage at the AT&T stage during the 2025 CFP National Championship Playoff Fan Central at Georgia World Congress Center on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Deiondra Sanders Advises Brother Shilo Not to Be a 'Baby Daddy'

Deiondria shares a one-year-old son with her ex-fiancé, R&B singer Jacquees.

Jaelani Turner-Williams185 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 6: Dreezy attends Lemon Pepper Wet: BET Week 2025 at The Peppermint Club on June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 15: Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders attend Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration at Toast On Lenox on April 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Deiondria Sanders Denies Dreezy’s Claim That Child With Jacquees Was Product of Affair

Sanders says she'd "never been introduced" to the Chicago rapper when she and Jacquees began dating.

Jaelani Turner-Williams332 days ago
Jacquees and Dej Loaf
Music

DeJ Loaf Says She Won't Attend Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders' Wedding: 'I Respect Relationships'

Dej Loaf made the comments after Jacquees' fiancée suggested the duo was faking a relationship to sell albums.

Joshua Espinoza519 days ago
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Jacquees performing in a sparkling outfit with a hat and sunglasses; Trey Songz singing in a shiny blue shirt.
Music

Jacquees Calls Dubai Fight With Trey Songz ‘The Biggest Mistake’ of His Career

The self-proclaimed "King of R&B" got into an altercation with Songz earlier this year, admitting he threw the first punch.

Alex Ocho590 days ago
Jacquees, Trey Songz
Music

Jacquees Says He Didn't Expect to Get Into a Physical Altercation With Trey Songz, Claims He Beat Him

Earlier this year, Jacquees accused Trey Songz of ripping out his dreads during a physical fight they got into in Dubai.

Mark Elibert654 days ago
Rich Homie Quan performs onstage at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Music

Metro Boomin, Jacquees, Quavo, and More Mourn Death of Rich Homie Quan

The Atlanta rapper died at his home on Thursday, Sept. 5. He was 34.

Joe Price680 days ago
Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders attending an event.
Music

Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Welcome First Child on Coach Prime's 57th Birthday

The couple's child was born on the same day as his grandfather, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

Mark Elibert706 days ago
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Yung Miami in a feathered outfit and Jacquees in a pink Louis Vuitton vest pose on the red carpet at a 30th birthday event
Pop Culture

Jacquees Proposes to Deiondra Sanders at Their Baby Shower: 'She Said Yes'

The couple are expecting their first child together.

Mark Elibert732 days ago
Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders pose at a baby shower with balloon decorations and teddy bears. In a second scene, they reveal the baby’s gender with colored smoke
Music

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders Reveal Baby's Gender Following Pregnancy Announcement

The couple announced they were expecting a child in March.

Alex Ocho789 days ago
Two images: Left - man in a cap & sunglasses. Right - couple smiling on a beach
Sports

Deion Sanders on Daughter's Pregnancy With Jacquees: 'Haven't Digested That Whole Thing Yet'

Sanders is soon to be a first-time grandfather, as his eldest daughter, Deiondra, is expecting a child with the R&amp;B singer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams827 days ago
Music

Jacquees Claims Trey Songz Ripped His Hair Out During Dubai Fight, Calls Him a ‘Rapist’

Trey Songz has yet to address the alleged incident.

Joe Price896 days ago
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Music

Jacquees Claims He's Still Blocked by Ella Mai Over "Trip" Remix Situation

The two artists allegedly spoke for the first time in years this past February.

Jose Martinez1059 days ago
Music

Jacquees Asks to Be Left Out of Keke Palmer’s Outfit Drama When Compared to Usher

Palmer's boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson sparked backlash after he negatively reacted to a video of Usher singing "There Goes My Baby" to his girlfriend.

Joe Price1107 days ago
Music

Jacquees Arrested on Charges of Simple Battery and Obstruction of Law Enforcement

The R&amp;B singer's mugshot went viral on social media after he was arrested early Saturday morning following an altercation with police.

Brad Callas1118 days ago

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