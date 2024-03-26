Infamous ‘Titanic’ Prop Door Sells for Over $700,000 at Auction

One Titanic fan will surely “never let go” of this iconic prop from the film.

According to People, Heritage Auctions recently concluded its Treasures From Planet Hollywood auction and announced on Monday that it amassed a total of $15.68 million in total.

Among the notable movie props that were sold in the auction included Harrison Ford’s bullwhip from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the axe wielded by Jack Nicholson in The Shining.

However, the real show stopper of the sale was the piece of balsa wood, a.k.a the “floating door,” from one of the final scenes of Titanic that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s characters, Jack and Rose respectively, hold onto towards the end of the hit 1997 film.