Rolling Loud to Celebrate Its Past and Future With Pop-Up at NTWRK LA Featuring Merch Collabs With YG and More

Rolling Loud’s official merch will be available for purchase at NTWRK before the festival. Additionally, Rolling Loud will give away 300 Revenge brand t-shirts and five PS5 consoles to fans on Wednesday.

The "10 Years of Rolling Loud Pop-Up" is open on March 13 from 12-8 p.m. at 433 N Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles.

Rolling Loud takes place in Inglewood, California from March 14-17, with headlining performances from ¥$ (Ye and Ty Dolla Sign), Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, as well as Future and Metro Boomin. The lineup is rounded out with appearances from Bryson Tiller, Sexyy Red, Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor, Don Toliver, Big Sean, and a joint performance from YG and Tyga.