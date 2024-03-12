Rolling Loud to Celebrate Its Past and Future With Pop-Up at NTWRK LA Featuring Merch Collabs With YG and More

Rolling Loud is hosting its "10 Years of Rolling Loud Pop-Up Shop" at NTWRK LA on Wednesday.
The pop-up will feature the "10 Years of Rolling Loud" photo gallery, exclusive merch collaborations, and giveaways. The festival’s history of artist chains will also be on display for the first time.
Included in the new collaborative capsules is "10 Years of My Krazy Life at Rolling Loud" with YG in which the Compton rapper celebrates his past with Rolling Loud, as well as his 2014 album My Krazy Life. Additionally, the pop-up will include collabs with weed brand Zushi and streetwear brand b2Ss.
Rolling Loud’s official merch will be available for purchase at NTWRK before the festival. Additionally, Rolling Loud will give away 300 Revenge brand t-shirts and five PS5 consoles to fans on Wednesday.
The "10 Years of Rolling Loud Pop-Up" is open on March 13 from 12-8 p.m. at 433 N Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles.
Rolling Loud takes place in Inglewood, California from March 14-17, with headlining performances from ¥$ (Ye and Ty Dolla Sign), Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, as well as Future and Metro Boomin. The lineup is rounded out with appearances from Bryson Tiller, Sexyy Red, Summer Walker, PartyNextDoor, Don Toliver, Big Sean, and a joint performance from YG and Tyga.