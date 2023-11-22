Drake Announces 'Scary Hours 3' Instrumentals, Challenges Rappers to Spit Over the Beats

The new version of For All the Dogs dropped last week and saw Drake opting for a back-to-basics sound, rapping over throwback production and mostly eschewing hooks. It is what many fans hoped it would be, delivering a distinctively different approach than the majority of FATD proper.

It also featured diss tracks directed at Joe Budden, whom he famously clashed with following the release of FATD, and his longtime rival, Pusha T. One of the other tracks featured a reference to Taylor Swift, whom he suggested is the only artist who could ever get him to delay one of his projects. The same song, "Red Button", appears to offer more mixed thoughts on his history with Kanye Westwere, suggesting there was some "premeditated" moves on the multi-hyphen's part.

Drake has yet to officially announce when the instrumentals for Scary Hours Edition will drop, but it will assumedly stoke some competitive rappers to hop on its production. Whether he'll be impressed with the results, however, remains to be seen.

His announcement comes not long after Drake won five of the 14 awards he was nominated for at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Drizzy picked up awards for Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Touring Artist for his It's All a Blur Tour, Top Rap Album alongside 21 Savage for Her Loss, and Top Rap Song alongside 21 for "Rich Flex."