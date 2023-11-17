Drake Appears to Diss ‘Ex-Musician’ Joe Budden on ‘For All the Dogs: Scary Hours Edition’

Friday's drop ended up being a deluxe version of For All the Dogs, with six new tracks—including a fresh J. Cole collab—added at the end, bringing the run-time to an hour and 48 minutes.

The ire Drake has for Budden reignited after the rapper-turned-podcaster shared his thoughts on For All the Dogs on his eponymous podcast. Joe praised some of the songs, particularly "8am in Charlotte" and "Slime You Out," but also suggested he should've come harder on the J. Cole collaboration "First Person Shooter." Budden ultimately said he was a fan of Drake and thought FATD was his best album since Scorpion, but Drake wasn't happy to hear criticism.

"You have failed at music," Drizzy wrote in a comment showing some of Budden's more negative thoughts. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success…a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity."